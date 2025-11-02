The University of Lancashire recognised as one of the best in UK for entrepreneurs

The University of Lancashire has been recognised for its commitment to developing and supporting entrepreneurship within its communities.

The Preston based university is the newest Centre of Excellence among the Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs (IOEE) network and one of two in the North West.

This prestigious status was awarded to the Universityof Lancashire in acknowledgement of the entrepreneurial culture that runs throughout the institution.

This includes the Propeller Hub, which helps students, staff and alumni create their own businesses; the award-winning Centre for SME and Enterprise Development, which provides tailored advice and support, as well as networking opportunities and masterclasses for SMEs; and the Entrepreneurs in Residence programme, which allows successful business leaders to share their expertise with students, academics and the SMEs who receive support from the University.

The Dean of the University of Lancashire Business School, Professor Steven Rhoden, said: “We are delighted to become an Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs Centre of Excellence.

“Our dedication to SME and student enterprise development remains unwavering, with 851 students starting their own business at the University of Lancashire over the last five years.

“We are committed to staying ahead of the curve by listening to our stakeholders and responding with agility. Through strategic restructuring, curriculum transformation, and the launch of innovative programmes like the MSc in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, we’re shaping education around the evolving needs of learners and businesses.”

Preston-based KOTYS Media, run by University of Lancashire graduates Rebecca Marshall and Phebey Maher, has worked with the University’s Propeller Hub for the last two years.

The video production company has benefitted from business mentoring, co- working space hire and access to workshops and networking events.

“We had the creativity and ambition to establish the business but we needed help on the practicalities of day-to-day running so having Craig Lawrenson as a mentor has been invaluable,” said Phebey. Her business partner Rebecca added: “Working with Propeller has kept us focused on the bigger picture and helped us to be more strategic about where the business is headed. We’ve also been introduced to other SME’s who we’ve established great working relationships with.”

Another graduate turned entrepreneur, Sophie Wilson, runs Socialite Media.

She said: “A lot of people have great business ideas but don’t know the basics of making it happen. I’ve gained so much from the business support on offer at the University of Lancashire and in turn it means I’m growing my business in the region and contributing to the local economy.”

Robert Binns, a new Professor in Practice in the University’s Business School, said: “Businesses need students that can add value from the start so it’s important that we support the next generation of entrepreneurs to develop the skills they need to thrive. Becoming a Centre of Excellence cements the University of Lancashire’s status as an enterprising organisation that understands the needs of its many customers.”

The IOEE bestow the Centre of Excellence in recognition of a commitment to embedding an enterprising and entrepreneurial culture.

Sarah Trouten, CEO of IOEE, added: “The University of Lancashire Business School demonstrated outstanding alignment with the IOEE’s principles of enterprise and entrepreneurship education. The visit confirmed a deep institutional commitment to embedding enterprise across academic provision, extracurricular activities, and regional engagement.

“Enterprise is positioned as a key strategic priority for the university, exemplified through the Centre for SME and Enterprise Development, the Propeller Hub, and a strong portfolio of enterprise-related degree programmes. The University’s rebranding to University of Lancashire Business School signals both ambition and clarity of purpose — to become one of the most inclusive and transformational business schools in the UK.

“The approval panel recognised that The University of Lancashire’s enterprise ecosystem demonstrates sector-leading practice in the integration of student enterprise, SME engagement, and applied research, fostering a culture that is both entrepreneurial and impactful.”