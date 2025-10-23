The hardest Fylde Coast secondary schools to get into this year (‘25/26) (cloned)

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 18:53 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 12:00 GMT

With seconday school applications closing next week, take a look at which secondary schools on the Fylde Coast were the hardest to get into?

National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away not but, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025.

Earlier this month we shared the hardest secondary schools to get into this year across the county but below we have looked at just those in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre...

Any Fylde Coast state secondary school that does not feature, has an 100 per cent acceptance rate.

The hardest Fylde Coast secondary schools to get into this year (‘25/26)

1. Fylde Coast secondary schools

The hardest Fylde Coast secondary schools to get into this year (‘25/26) | Google Maps

134 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 133 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 99.25%

2. Cardinal Allen Catholic High School (no. 12)

134 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 133 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 99.25% | Google

201 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 196 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 97.51%

3. Fleetwood High School (no. 11)

201 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 196 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 97.51% | Google

114 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 111 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 97.37%

4. Unity Academy Blackpool (no. 10)

114 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 111 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 97.37% | Eric Wright Construction Group

311 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 289 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 92.93%

5. Lytham St Annes High School (no. 9)

311 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 289 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 92.93% | Google Maps

226 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 206first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 91.15%

6. Hodgson Academy (no.8)

226 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 206first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 91.15% | Google Maps

