The 15 Lancashire secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (‘25/26)

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

With the first term of the school year well under way, we thought we’d look at which Lancashire secondary schools were the hardest to get into this year.

A new school year has officially begun and whilst National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

According to Lancashire County Council, 86.1% of children were awarded their first-choice school but that meant 13.9% were left disappointed.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025 so take a look at the 15 toughest schools below...

1. Hardest Lancashire secondary schools

The 15 Lancashire secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (2025/26) | Google Maps

186 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 145 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.96%

2. Lathom High School: A Technology College (15)

186 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 145 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.96% | Google Maps

203 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 158 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.83%

3. Lancaster Royal Grammar School (14)

203 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 158 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.83% | Google Maps

210 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 162 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.14%

4. Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School (13)

210 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 162 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.14% | Google Maps

135 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 104 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.04%

5. St Cecilia's RC High School (12)

135 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 104 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.04% | Google

215 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 164 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 76.28%

6. Balshaw's Church of England High School (11)

215 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 164 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 76.28% | Google Maps

