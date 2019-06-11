The funniest class in Britain has been revealed - and there's a place for Bispham in the top three!

Have your say

Youngsters at Bispham Endowed Primary School finished third in a Beano competition to find Britain’s funniest class – behind Castlewood Primary School in Sussex, which won, and Polperro Primary Academy in Cornwall.

Class 6A at Bispham will get a bundle of Beano annuals comic subscriptions and a VIP visit including joke workshop.

Here are the jokes shortlisted with the help of household favourite Harry Hill, before the public voted for their winner.

Bispham's joke was: "A Mexican man says to his friends, "I can disappear in three seconds. Uno...dos" - and then he disappears without a "tres"!