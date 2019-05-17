A Bispham Primary has been shortlisted the Beano's "Britain's Funniest Class" competition - here are the Top 10

The Beano, who is running the competition, and their special guest, comedian Harry Hill, have chosen its 10 favourite jokes submitted by classes around the country - including one sent in by Class 6A at Bispham Endowed CE Primary School.

1. Class 5GC, Elm Academy, Bournemouth What do you call a magic Labrador?...A Labracadabrador.

2. Da Vinci Class, St Judes C of E Primary School, Portsmouth "I went to the doctor this morning and said I have a golf ball stuck up my bum!"'The doctor said "Yes I can see, it's gone up a fairway!"

3. Foxes Class, Castlewood Primary School, Southwater At the bank a lady asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over.

4. Talland Class, Polperro Primary, Looe YouTube, Twitter and Facebook are making a joint website. What would it be called? YouTwitFace.

