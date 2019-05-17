The Beano is searching for Britain's funniest class.

A Bispham Primary has been shortlisted the Beano's "Britain's Funniest Class" competition - here are the Top 10

A Bispham primary has been shortlisted for the "Britain's Funniest Class" award alongside 9 other schools from around the UK.

The Beano, who is running the competition, and their special guest, comedian Harry Hill, have chosen its 10 favourite jokes submitted by classes around the country - including one sent in by Class 6A at Bispham Endowed CE Primary School.

What do you call a magic Labrador?...A Labracadabrador.

1. Class 5GC, Elm Academy, Bournemouth

"I went to the doctor this morning and said I have a golf ball stuck up my bum!"'The doctor said "Yes I can see, it's gone up a fairway!"

2. Da Vinci Class, St Judes C of E Primary School, Portsmouth

At the bank a lady asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over.

3. Foxes Class, Castlewood Primary School, Southwater

YouTube, Twitter and Facebook are making a joint website. What would it be called? YouTwitFace.

4. Talland Class, Polperro Primary, Looe

