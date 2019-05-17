A Bispham Primary has been shortlisted the Beano's "Britain's Funniest Class" competition - here are the Top 10
A Bispham primary has been shortlisted for the "Britain's Funniest Class" award alongside 9 other schools from around the UK.
The Beano, who is running the competition, and their special guest, comedian Harry Hill, have chosen its 10 favourite jokes submitted by classes around the country - including one sent in by Class 6A at Bispham Endowed CE Primary School.
1. Class 5GC, Elm Academy, Bournemouth
What do you call a magic Labrador?...A Labracadabrador.