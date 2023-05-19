Thames Primary Academy opened its doors in South Shore in 1903 and those associated with it over the years were invited back to take a look at how it is now and browse a comprehensive display on its history.

There was also the opportunity to leaf through items such as pupil admission registers covering 100 years before the digital age.

Along with an evening event open to all former pupils and staff, those aged over 70 were invited to an afternoon gathering, which included afternoon tea and a talk on the history of South Shore by historian Anne Charlesworth.

Former pupil Laura Bunting, now a teacher herself in Fleetwood, admires a display of pictures from the schools centenary 20 years ago.

Among the guests was Jean Martin, who was head at the time of the school’s centenary in 2003.

Former pupils of the school include musician Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys, ex-Liverpool footballer Michael Robinson and singer Jacqui Scott.

Adele Royston, of the school’s pupil engagement team, carried out substantial research over some two years into the history of the school, which was given the go-ahead by the Blackpool Education Board in 1900 as one of three new schools to be built locally, along with Devonshire Road and Revoe.

Thames Primary Academy headteacher Julie Allison (left) with staff member Adele Royston (right), who compiled the exhibition, and historian Anne Charlesworth.

Headteacher Julie Allison said: “Adele did a tremendous amount of work and we are delighted with the results and the response. It was great to see everyone.

"What we have gathered is a record of the school’s legacy and the aim is it will be a lasting archive of its history, of which we are all very proud.”

Among the former pupils attending was Caroline Walsh, a pupil in the 1980s.

She said: "I have really fond memories of my time at Thames and I’m proud my grandma was a pupil here too. It’s fascinating to see how the interior has been modernised while so many features of the wonderful old building are retained.”

The former pupils who perished in war were remembered among the displays.

Mrs Royston said: “What is uniquely special about Thames is the atmosphere and the ethos of the school.

“Every visitor comments on what a lovely feel there is to the school and how they always feel welcome.

“I had over 800 responses from ex pupils telling me of their wonderful childhood memories at Thames.”

A group of Thames pupils from the 1940s.

Thames Primary Academy.

One of the earliest photographs on display, of a group of pupils in 1915.

The displays included class group pictures through the decades.