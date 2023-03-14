Teacher strikes: these are the Blackpool school who have announced closures ahead of the NEU walkouts on 15 and 16 March
Hundreds of teachers from Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre will join the third round of NEU national strikes on 15 and 16 March 2023. This is how schools are being affected.
Why are teachers on strike?
The strikes are in pursuance of a fully funded, above inflation pay rise, with the union also pressing the Government to tackle what it feels is the increasing problem of the under-funding of schools.
The National Education Union (NEU) had prepared to call off the third strike, but only if a “serious proposal” was put forward.
Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of headteachers’ union NAHT, said the Government has “a genuine desire to talk” with unions about teachers’ pay after meeting Gillian Keegan for fresh talks at the Department for Education.
He said: “It is a continuation of a positive dialogue that we have been having.
“Nothing has changed in terms of a deal being offered or the circumstances to get everybody in the same room.
“But there is clearly a genuine desire to talk and there is a genuine desire on all sides to understand what the Government wishes to offer.”
Mr Whiteman said he did not know when negotiations might take place, but added: “That is not to say that I am not without genuine hope and some expectation, but when it will happen I am not sure.”
How are Blackpool schools affected by the strikes?
Many schools are remaining partially-open to some year groups, while other children are encouraged to study at home. This is a few of the schools that are affected:
- South Shore Academy: School closed except for year 11 students
- Revoe Learning Academy: Reception and years 1, 2, 3 and 4 closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Nursery and Learning Garden will be OPEN on Wednesday and Thursday – pupils to attend as normal. RLA will be fully open to all pupils on Friday.
- Fleetwood High School, Open for Years 7, 10 and 11 and closed for the other year groups. on both strike days.
- Montgomery Academy: Open for Years 7 and 11 on Wednesday 15th March, Open for Years 10 and 11 on Thursday 16th March