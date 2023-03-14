Why are teachers on strike?

The strikes are in pursuance of a fully funded, above inflation pay rise, with the union also pressing the Government to tackle what it feels is the increasing problem of the under-funding of schools.

The National Education Union (NEU) had prepared to call off the third strike, but only if a “serious proposal” was put forward.

Members of the NEU on strike outside Fleetwood High School

Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of headteachers’ union NAHT, said the Government has “a genuine desire to talk” with unions about teachers’ pay after meeting Gillian Keegan for fresh talks at the Department for Education.

He said: “It is a continuation of a positive dialogue that we have been having.

“Nothing has changed in terms of a deal being offered or the circumstances to get everybody in the same room.

“But there is clearly a genuine desire to talk and there is a genuine desire on all sides to understand what the Government wishes to offer.”

Mr Whiteman said he did not know when negotiations might take place, but added: “That is not to say that I am not without genuine hope and some expectation, but when it will happen I am not sure.”

How are Blackpool schools affected by the strikes?

Many schools are remaining partially-open to some year groups, while other children are encouraged to study at home. This is a few of the schools that are affected: