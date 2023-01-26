Boundary Primary School, on Dinmore Avenue, posted on Facebook that just one class in each year group will remain open during the NEU Strike on Wednesday 1st February 2023.

And the children on the free school meals register who are not attending school, will receive a packed lunch which can be collected, from school, by parents/carers at 11am on the day of the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are the teachers striking?

School asks pupils to stay home during teacher strike on Feb 01, 2023. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The National Education Union (NEU) held a ballot for industrial action with more than 90% of members, on a turnout of 53.2%, voting to walkout. The strikes are part of the union's campaign for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise but many teachers have also voiced their concerns about under-funding at schools.

The union is declaring seven days of strike action in February and March, though any individual school will only be affected by four of them.

Will my child’s school be affected?

It is down to the individual schools to inform parents how they will be affected – although Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), has called on school leaders to let parents know ahead of 1 February if they plan to shut their doors during strike action next week.

Not all schools are impacted – Norbreck Primary Academy, in Cleveleys, has confirmed that they will be ‘open as usual and not affected in any way’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How have parents been kept informed?

A parent at Park View Academy has praised how well she has been kept informed.

Danielle Griffin, from Layton, said she has been assured that the school is doing everything possible to ‘minimise disruption’, but that they may have to close if staffing levels affect the health and safety of children.

Danielle, whose son attends the school on Whitegate Drive, said: “Obviously I would much prefer him to be in school with his teachers, friends and learning in lessons but we have full faith in the school that the children will still have access to educational activities and supportive members off staff should they have to reduce numbers or even possibly close the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More disruption to learning

Hannah Lou, a children’s wellbeing coach, is worried about this impact on children who have missed out on education during covid, but is sympathetic to the striking teachers.She said: “School [is] their safe place but on the flip side we have to be curious of staff wellbeing as well. Their mental health and wellbeing is highly effected by their work load, pressure and pay.”

Government urges teachers not to strike