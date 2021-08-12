St George's School in Blackpool celebrates GCSE results success

Staff at St George's School in Cherry Tree Road, Marton, said they had been impressed by the "passion, resilience and commitment to working hard from [their] pupils who have taken everything in their stride and focused on their next steps" during a turbulent year marred by pandemic restrictions.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Teachers said although pupils did not sit their final exams, "this must not take away from any of the hard work and determination shown" by them.

Graham Warnock, headteacher at the school, said: "I want to emphasise what matters - individual pupils who worked hard and thrived will have a bright future full of opportunity ahead of them. I want us all to focus on their individual stories, successes and triumphs and I want you to know how proud we are of you all and your achievements."

Peter Ashworth – CEO of Cidari, the academy trust which runs the school, added: “I want to thank all year 11 pupils for the resilience they have shown during the pandemic and for the individual achievements that they have secured today.

"I hope that everyone transitions onto the next phase of their education as smoothly as possible and takes St George’s DNA with them. I wish each and every one of our young people the very best for the future."