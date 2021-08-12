Lancashire GCSE results 2021 LIVE: Students receive their results after exams cancelled for second year in row

Lancashire students who are waiting for either their A-level or GCSE results are reminded that help, support and guidance is available from Talkzone, the county council's advice and support service.

Young people between the age of 12 to 19 years and up to 25 years for those with a disability, can access this support by telephone, email, text and webtalk.

The service is available from 2pm to 10pm every day, including weekends and Bank Holidays.

This year, Talkzone could be especially useful for students as results will be determined by their teacher's assessments of them, due to the coronavirus pandemic disruption of learning and cancellation of formal exams. Results will be based on teacher predictions of the grades their students may have achieved if exams had gone ahead.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "I appreciate that this can be a very worrying time for young people. Some students might be even more worried this year, as they haven't actually been able to take an exam, and their grades will be based on the statistical adjustment of predictions made by their teachers instead. This is a new situation for them and could add to their anxiety.

"Waiting for your results can be a very stressful experience for some young people, and I urge them to give Talkzone a try."

Through Talkzone, young people can speak with trained advisers in confidence and chat through anything concerning them, as well as their exam results. Staff are able to talk about a wide range of issues which young people tell us they really appreciate, such as feeling low, relationships, finding work/training or leaving home. Since it was set up 27 years ago, Talkzone advisers have responded to thousands of enquiries from young people on a huge range of issues.

Gillian Lander, Talkzone Manager, added: "Talkzone is available 365 days a year to offer information and support to any young person regarding any concerns they may have. The run up to the exam results this year might be even more of a worrying time for some young people, due to the teacher assessed grades scheme.

"Staff on Talkzone are fully trained and able to help identify options and support for young people who may not have a place sorted out, or for those whose results have been better or worse than expected.

"Whether the issue is large or small, Talkzone is available to help, so please don't be afraid to call, text or contact us online."

Options are available for young people who haven't achieved the GCSE results they needed or are unsure about their next step. In addition to contacting Talkzone, young people are urged to contact the college or further education provider that they had planned to attend and discuss the options and courses that are still available to them. Any support that they need can also be discussed.