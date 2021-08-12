Lancashire GCSE results 2021 LIVE: Students receive their results after exams cancelled for second year in row
Students in Lancashire are receiving their GCSE results today after exams were cancelled for second year in row.
Earlier this week students across the region received their A-level results - here are just some of the success stories and results.
Hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them progress to sixth form, college or training.
But a possible surge in top grades – which were submitted by teachers after exams were cancelled for a second year – could make the job of admissions teams at colleges and sixth forms more difficult, it has been suggested.
Last year, more than one in four (26.2%) of UK GCSE entries were awarded one of the three top grades, compared to a fifth (20.8%) in 2019 – the last year that exams were sat before the pandemic.
More than three in four (76.3%) entries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were awarded at least a 4 – which is broadly the equivalent of a C – last year, compared to 67.3% in 2019.
Here we will be bringing you all the latest, from results to success stories, and what to do next.
- Exam advice available for young people in Lancashire
Holy Cross Catholic High School celebrates GCSE success
Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley is celebrating outstanding results this morning with 95 Grade 9's in total.
There were 24 of the top grade in History and 21 in Religious Studies while there was a 100% pass rate in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and PE.
Head teacher Ivan Gaughan said: "I am very proud of all our pupils who have shown resilience, determination and good humour through what has been an incredibly difficult year for them.
"They have worked very hard and achieved some outstanding results.
"We are confident that, because of the rigour of our teachers' assessments, our pupils have got the grades they deserve, which reflect their ability and their effort.
"I am very grateful to all our staff who worked so hard to make sure all our pupils were fully supported and accurately assessed. The difficulties we faced last year made our community stronger and that is why our pupils have been able to do so well."
Exam advice available for young people in Lancashire
Lancashire students who are waiting for either their A-level or GCSE results are reminded that help, support and guidance is available from Talkzone, the county council's advice and support service.
Young people between the age of 12 to 19 years and up to 25 years for those with a disability, can access this support by telephone, email, text and webtalk.
The service is available from 2pm to 10pm every day, including weekends and Bank Holidays.
This year, Talkzone could be especially useful for students as results will be determined by their teacher's assessments of them, due to the coronavirus pandemic disruption of learning and cancellation of formal exams. Results will be based on teacher predictions of the grades their students may have achieved if exams had gone ahead.
County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "I appreciate that this can be a very worrying time for young people. Some students might be even more worried this year, as they haven't actually been able to take an exam, and their grades will be based on the statistical adjustment of predictions made by their teachers instead. This is a new situation for them and could add to their anxiety.
"Waiting for your results can be a very stressful experience for some young people, and I urge them to give Talkzone a try."
Through Talkzone, young people can speak with trained advisers in confidence and chat through anything concerning them, as well as their exam results. Staff are able to talk about a wide range of issues which young people tell us they really appreciate, such as feeling low, relationships, finding work/training or leaving home. Since it was set up 27 years ago, Talkzone advisers have responded to thousands of enquiries from young people on a huge range of issues.
Gillian Lander, Talkzone Manager, added: "Talkzone is available 365 days a year to offer information and support to any young person regarding any concerns they may have. The run up to the exam results this year might be even more of a worrying time for some young people, due to the teacher assessed grades scheme.
"Staff on Talkzone are fully trained and able to help identify options and support for young people who may not have a place sorted out, or for those whose results have been better or worse than expected.
"Whether the issue is large or small, Talkzone is available to help, so please don't be afraid to call, text or contact us online."
Options are available for young people who haven't achieved the GCSE results they needed or are unsure about their next step. In addition to contacting Talkzone, young people are urged to contact the college or further education provider that they had planned to attend and discuss the options and courses that are still available to them. Any support that they need can also be discussed.
Young people can call Talkzone on 0800 511 111, text on 07786 511 111, email [email protected], access webtalk services at www.lancashire.gov.uk/youthzone/get-in-touch.aspx or visit https://www.facebook.com/LancashireYZ