Saint Aidan’s Church of England High School
The school says whilst GCSE students are always nervous as they come to collect their GCSE results, especially after all the talk of harsh grading this year and the disruption from COVID earlier in their school careers.
However, they needn’t have been concerned there were lots of smiles as they were rewarded for all their hard work as they collected those slips of paper this morning.
Three students – Joe Hayes, Carlota Pascual-Simpson and Nathaniel Wright – managed a clean sweep of Grade 8s and 9s, with lots more closely following on behind.
Headteacher Andy Smith said, “This year’s students have had to work extra hard to succeed because of the national changes in grading, so I am incredibly proud of what they and their teachers have achieved together. They can now look forward with confidence to the next stage of their education.”