The school says whilst GCSE students are always nervous as they come to collect their GCSE results, especially after all the talk of harsh grading this year and the disruption from COVID earlier in their school careers.

However, they needn’t have been concerned there were lots of smiles as they were rewarded for all their hard work as they collected those slips of paper this morning.

Three students – Joe Hayes, Carlota Pascual-Simpson and Nathaniel Wright – managed a clean sweep of Grade 8s and 9s, with lots more closely following on behind.