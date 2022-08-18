Rossall School A-level results: yet another year of great success for the Fleetwood students
Rossall School’s reputation a a centre of academic excellence received yet another boost with the publication of A Level results this morning.
The top indpendent and boarding school says that despite the unique challenges of the last couple of years, there is an enormous amount for those studing A-levels and/or BTECs to celebrate.
In terms of UCAS points, just under 40% of the Upper Sixth Form cohort at Rossall School walked away from their examinations with the equivalent of 3 ‘A’s (at A level) or above, whilst an impressive number of students achieved a clean sweep of ‘A*’s and ‘A’s.
Subject wise, German and English Literature achieved 100% ‘A*’s and ‘A’*s and other departments such as Design Technology, Graphics and Psychology also achieved outstanding results.
Headmaster Jeremy Quartermain said: "Obviously the headline statistics are pleasing, but it is the individual stories that inspire and delight us.
"We are incredibly proud of all our students; especially those who have overcome personal challenges to achieve fantastic outcomes.
"I would like to pay tribute to our Director of Sixth Form, Nick Crombie, for leading such an intellectually vibrant and culturally exciting community.
"It is no secret that, in this part of the world, Rossall Sixth Form is now the place to be for aspirant young people who wish to excel across an extraordinarily diverse range of subjects and co-curricular activities.
"We are much more than a school, and our teachers make a real investment in the lives of all those whom they teach, mentor and support. There is a profound happiness in helping young people to achieve their dreams and that makes all the hard work worthwhile.