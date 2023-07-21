Another gallery of glamourous pictures from proms held across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.
As prom season draws to a close, we asked Blackpool Gazette readers yet again to share their proud photos from the respective special days.
The photos feature lots of young ladies and gentlemen from schools across the area, dressed in their very best dresses and suits.
Take a look below at the latest submitted prom pictures and click here to see the other gallery.
1. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms
Cardinal Allen High School pupils: cousins Maggie and Arthur Emery, and Imogen Hackett (right) Photo: submit
2. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms
Ruby (left) and Emily (right) at Armfield Academy’s prom at Blackpool Football Club. Photo: submit
3. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms
Corron Barnes and Bethany Trickett from South Shore Academy. Prom held at Wrea Green Villa. Photo: submit
4. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms
Ryan Gerrard and Connie Evans of Hodgson Academy at Village Hotel Blackpool. Photo: submit
5. Blackpoo, Fylde and Wyre proms
Sophie Jones & Callum Andrews from Unity Academy Blackpool at Village Hotel Blackpool. Photo: submit
6. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms
Three young ladies from Montgomery Academy. Photo: submit
7. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms
Corron Barnes and Jasmine O’Connor and Joshua Gibson and Brogan Leonard and Jodie Grace from South Shore Academy. Photo: submit
8. Blackpoo, Fylde and Wyre proms
Lily, Nika, Lucian, Daniel, Harley, Alisha, Callum, Sophie, Marco, Mckenzie, Ben, Mr Lee from Unity Academy Blackpool. Photo: submit