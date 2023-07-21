News you can trust since 1873
Prom season: 11 prom pics from schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Another gallery of glamourous pictures from proms held across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:08 BST

As prom season draws to a close, we asked Blackpool Gazette readers yet again to share their proud photos from the respective special days.

The photos feature lots of young ladies and gentlemen from schools across the area, dressed in their very best dresses and suits.

Take a look below at the latest submitted prom pictures and click here to see the other gallery.

Cardinal Allen High School pupils: cousins Maggie and Arthur Emery, and Imogen Hackett (right)

1. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms

Cardinal Allen High School pupils: cousins Maggie and Arthur Emery, and Imogen Hackett (right) Photo: submit

Ruby (left) and Emily (right) at Armfield Academy’s prom at Blackpool Football Club.

2. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms

Ruby (left) and Emily (right) at Armfield Academy’s prom at Blackpool Football Club. Photo: submit

Corron Barnes and Bethany Trickett from South Shore Academy. Prom held at Wrea Green Villa.

3. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms

Corron Barnes and Bethany Trickett from South Shore Academy. Prom held at Wrea Green Villa. Photo: submit

Ryan Gerrard and Connie Evans of Hodgson Academy at Village Hotel Blackpool.

4. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms

Ryan Gerrard and Connie Evans of Hodgson Academy at Village Hotel Blackpool. Photo: submit

Sophie Jones & Callum Andrews from Unity Academy Blackpool at Village Hotel Blackpool.

5. Blackpoo, Fylde and Wyre proms

Sophie Jones & Callum Andrews from Unity Academy Blackpool at Village Hotel Blackpool. Photo: submit

Three young ladies from Montgomery Academy.

6. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms

Three young ladies from Montgomery Academy. Photo: submit

Corron Barnes and Jasmine O’Connor and Joshua Gibson and Brogan Leonard and Jodie Grace from South Shore Academy.

7. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre proms

Corron Barnes and Jasmine O’Connor and Joshua Gibson and Brogan Leonard and Jodie Grace from South Shore Academy. Photo: submit

Lily, Nika, Lucian, Daniel, Harley, Alisha, Callum, Sophie, Marco, Mckenzie, Ben, Mr Lee from Unity Academy Blackpool.

8. Blackpoo, Fylde and Wyre proms

Lily, Nika, Lucian, Daniel, Harley, Alisha, Callum, Sophie, Marco, Mckenzie, Ben, Mr Lee from Unity Academy Blackpool. Photo: submit

