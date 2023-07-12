A gallery of fabulous pictures from proms held across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

It’s officially prom season so we asked Blackpool Gazette readers to share their proud photos from the respective special days.

We received a generous stack of glamorous photos of prom go-ers, featuring young ladies and gentlemen from schools across the area.

Some of the photos also feature some interesting modes of prom transport, including a Cinderella coach and hearse, whilst there’s even a suited Great Dane too!

Take a look below:

1 . Proms 2023 Amber Davis, Maddie Gilby and Ella Hall from Millfield High School, Thornton. Prom at the Glass House, Staining on June 29. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Proms 2023 Aaliyah (green dress) and Leoni Alden (orange dress) from Armfield Academy, Blackpool. Prom held at Blackpool F.C on July 6. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Proms 2023 Triplets Oliver, Charlotte and Darcy Chadwick from Hodgson High School, Poulton-le-Fylde. Prom held on June 29 at The Village Hotel, Blackpool. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Proms 2023 Jessica Forrest, Dylan Harrison, Eve Dunn and Kirsten Tilbury from St Aidans High School, Preesall. Prom held at the De'vere Hotel Blackpool on June 27. Photo: submit Photo Sales

5 . Proms 2023 Clareesha Karmass from Saint Bedes Catholic High School, Lytham, arrives in a hearse. Prom held on June, 22 at Ribby Hall Village. Photo: submit Photo Sales

6 . Proms 2023 Rhianna Harper and Alfie Conner from Baines School. Prom held at Glass House, Staining Lodge on July, 4. Photo: submit Photo Sales

7 . Proms 2023 Holly Cougill (pink dress), Angel Barton (black dress) and Ellie May (blue dress) from Cardinal High School, Fleetwood with Luna, Holly's Great Dane. Held at the Village Hotel Blackpool on June 28. Photo: submit Photo Sales

8 . Proms 2023 Kadie Lee and Ameerah from Saint Bedes Catholic High School, Lytham. Prom held on June, 22 at Ribby Hall Village. Photo: submit Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2