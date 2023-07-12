News you can trust since 1873
Prom season: 12 prom pics from schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

A gallery of fabulous pictures from proms held across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

It’s officially prom season so we asked Blackpool Gazette readers to share their proud photos from the respective special days.

We received a generous stack of glamorous photos of prom go-ers, featuring young ladies and gentlemen from schools across the area.

Some of the photos also feature some interesting modes of prom transport, including a Cinderella coach and hearse, whilst there’s even a suited Great Dane too!

Take a look below:

Amber Davis, Maddie Gilby and Ella Hall from Millfield High School, Thornton. Prom at the Glass House, Staining on June 29.

Amber Davis, Maddie Gilby and Ella Hall from Millfield High School, Thornton. Prom at the Glass House, Staining on June 29.

Aaliyah (green dress) and Leoni Alden (orange dress) from Armfield Academy, Blackpool. Prom held at Blackpool F.C on July 6.

Aaliyah (green dress) and Leoni Alden (orange dress) from Armfield Academy, Blackpool. Prom held at Blackpool F.C on July 6.

Triplets Oliver, Charlotte and Darcy Chadwick from Hodgson High School, Poulton-le-Fylde. Prom held on June 29 at The Village Hotel, Blackpool.

Triplets Oliver, Charlotte and Darcy Chadwick from Hodgson High School, Poulton-le-Fylde. Prom held on June 29 at The Village Hotel, Blackpool.

Jessica Forrest, Dylan Harrison, Eve Dunn and Kirsten Tilbury from St Aidans High School, Preesall. Prom held at the De'vere Hotel Blackpool on June 27.

Jessica Forrest, Dylan Harrison, Eve Dunn and Kirsten Tilbury from St Aidans High School, Preesall. Prom held at the De'vere Hotel Blackpool on June 27.

Clareesha Karmass from Saint Bedes Catholic High School, Lytham, arrives in a hearse. Prom held on June, 22 at Ribby Hall Village.

Clareesha Karmass from Saint Bedes Catholic High School, Lytham, arrives in a hearse. Prom held on June, 22 at Ribby Hall Village.

Rhianna Harper and Alfie Conner from Baines School. Prom held at Glass House, Staining Lodge on July, 4.

Rhianna Harper and Alfie Conner from Baines School. Prom held at Glass House, Staining Lodge on July, 4.

Holly Cougill (pink dress), Angel Barton (black dress) and Ellie May (blue dress) from Cardinal High School, Fleetwood with Luna, Holly's Great Dane. Held at the Village Hotel Blackpool on June 28.

Holly Cougill (pink dress), Angel Barton (black dress) and Ellie May (blue dress) from Cardinal High School, Fleetwood with Luna, Holly's Great Dane. Held at the Village Hotel Blackpool on June 28.

Kadie Lee and Ameerah from Saint Bedes Catholic High School, Lytham. Prom held on June, 22 at Ribby Hall Village.

Kadie Lee and Ameerah from Saint Bedes Catholic High School, Lytham. Prom held on June, 22 at Ribby Hall Village.

