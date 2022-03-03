The scheme will see £85,000 invested into converting The Oracle on St Annes Road, South Shore, for use by sixth formers from Park Community Academy on Whitegate Drive.

The academy, which is part of the Sea View Trust, has seen a rise in pupil numbers and needs more space.

The Oracle would still be shared with community groups, but they would not use it until later in the day. It is also hoped occupying the building during the day would reduce the risk of vandalism.

The Oracle on St Annes Road

Planning documents say the council has “identified the Oracle building as a suitable satellite facility to accommodate the school’s post 16 students”.

It adds: “The Oracle building is currently unoccupied for the majority of the time until mid to late-afternoon.

“Fom this time on weekdays, a number of community and youth groups utilise the building, with up to four groups on site at any one time.

“Discussions have taken place with the community groups regarding the proposed shared use of the building.

“As a consequence of the school moving onto the site, the start times of some of the group sessions will need to be moved back in order to allow Parkstudents to have vacated the premises before the groups arrive.

“It is anticipated that mutually acceptable arrangements will be possible to ensure that the requirements of the groups can continue to be met.

“The move onto the site by Park Community Academy will have the added benefit of the building being occupied during the day, thus reducing the likelihood of vandalism.”

It was revealed last June special education schools in Blackpool were reaching full capacity, with a meeting of the council’s Children and Young People’s scrutiny committee heard SEND (special educational needs and disability) provision at Park School, Woodlands School and Highfurlong School was all full.