Last week, the Gazette revealed that across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school for 2022/2023, affecting nearly 150,000 children. In Lancashire, 66 secondary schools made the oversubscribed list, 13 of these being in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

For primary schools, a whopping 164 in Lancashire were oversubcribed, and of these 19 were in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. Take a look at how these schools rank below:

All the information is from Department of Education data released in June, which you can download here.

1. Secondary schools ranked from most oversubscribed to the least. In brackets, you can see where they ranked in the oversubscribed list for primary schools across Lancashire.

2. Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School (ranked 8th) Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School had 58 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 35 of these were offered places. This means 23 did not get a place.

3. Holy Family Catholic Primary School (ranked 10th) Holy Family Catholic Primary School had 25 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 16 of these were offered places. This means 9 did not get a place.

4. Singleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School (ranked 13th) Singleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School had 20 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 13 of these were offered places. This means 7 did not get a place.