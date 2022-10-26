News you can trust since 1873
Oversubscribed schools: the 19 Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre primary schools that are the hardest to get into

How competitive is it to get into your primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were the hardest to get into this year, ranked from highest to lowest.

By Aimee Seddon
40 minutes ago

Last week, the Gazette revealed that across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school for 2022/2023, affecting nearly 150,000 children. In Lancashire, 66 secondary schools made the oversubscribed list, 13 of these being in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

For primary schools, a whopping 164 in Lancashire were oversubcribed, and of these 19 were in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. Take a look at how these schools rank below:

All the information is from Department of Education data released in June, which you can download here.

1. Secondary schools ranked from most oversubscribed to the least.

In brackets, you can see where they ranked in the oversubscribed list for primary schools across Lancashire.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School (ranked 8th)

Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School had 58 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 35 of these were offered places. This means 23 did not get a place.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Holy Family Catholic Primary School (ranked 10th)

Holy Family Catholic Primary School had 25 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 16 of these were offered places. This means 9 did not get a place.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Singleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School (ranked 13th)

Singleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School had 20 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 13 of these were offered places. This means 7 did not get a place.

Photo: Google Maps

