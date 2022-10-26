Oversubscribed schools: the 19 Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre primary schools that are the hardest to get into
How competitive is it to get into your primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were the hardest to get into this year, ranked from highest to lowest.
Last week, the Gazette revealed that across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school for 2022/2023, affecting nearly 150,000 children. In Lancashire, 66 secondary schools made the oversubscribed list, 13 of these being in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.
For primary schools, a whopping 164 in Lancashire were oversubcribed, and of these 19 were in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. Take a look at how these schools rank below:
All the information is from Department of Education data released in June, which you can download here.