13 secondary schools that are the hardest to secure a place in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Oversubscribed schools: the 13 Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre secondary schools that are the hardest to get into
Hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In the North West, 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.
How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre secondary schools are the hardest to get into.