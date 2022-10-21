13 secondary schools that are the hardest to secure a place in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the North West, 15% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 12,808 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Millfield Science & Performing Arts College Millfield Science & Performing Arts College had 234 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 165 of these were offered places. This means 69 did not get a place.

2. St Bede's Catholic High School St Bede's Catholic High School had 220 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 162 of these were offered places. This means 58 did not get a place.

3. St Mary's Catholic Academy St Mary's Catholic Academy had 258 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 206 of these were offered places. This means 52 did not get a place.

4. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School Saint Aidan's Church of England High School had 213 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 162 of these were offered places. This means 51 did not get a place.