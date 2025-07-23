The last 22 years Sue has been instrumental in helping pupils at Blackpool's Westminster Primary School thrive
Sue Collins is leaving Westminster Primary School in Blackpool marking the end of an era for the school community.
Colleagues said Mrs Collins is leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to inclusive education.
Headteacher, Beth Latham said: “Sue joined Westminster Primary in 2003 and has since been a tireless advocate for children with special educational needs.
“As SENCO (Special Educational Needs Coordinator), she has been instrumental in ensuring every child, regardless of their challenges, receives the support and resources they need to thrive.
“Her role involved assessing student needs, developing individualised learning plans, and working closely with teachers, parents, and external agencies to create a nurturing and effective learning environment.
“Under her guidance, Westminster Primary, part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust developed a reputation for its inclusive practices and supportive atmosphere.
“Sue's dedication extended beyond the classroom; she was known for her warm demeanour and her ability to connect with families, offering comfort and guidance through often challenging times.
“As Sue embarks on her well-deserved retirement, the Westminster Primary School community extends its deepest gratitude for her 22 years of exceptional service.
“She will be greatly missed, but her impact on countless young lives will undoubtedly continue to resonate for years to come. Wishing Sue all the very best in her next chapter.”