National Youth Orchestra took over Blackpool's St Mary's Academy for half term Inspire programme for disadvantaged musicians

Teenage musicians from under-represented backgrounds took part in a free National Youth Orchestra program, held in Blackpool over half term.

By Lucinda Herbert
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:15pm

Over 500 talented pupils from across the UK were invited to take part in the NYO Inspire programme, held at St Mary’s Academy from 11-19 February 2023.

Youngsters were able to take part in two or three day residencies, to help develop their technique and musicianship, whilst meeting other like-minded musicians.

The free programme is aimed at pupils from state schools and ethnic backgrounds, who lack opportunities to progress in the music industry.

Photo Neil Cross; National Youth Orchestra Inspire Programme at St Mary's Academy in Blackpool
Many musicians from the NYO Inspire Programme are encouraged to, and successfully audition, for the ‘world’s greatest orchestra of teenagers’ The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

You can find out more about the orchestra on the NYO website at nyo.org.uk

