Daughter of Princess Diana’s former bodyguard opens kids martial arts academy in Poulton
The daughter of Princess Diana’s former bodyguard has opened her own martial arts school in Poulton and wants to help young children find their inner confidence.
Janine Sansum wants to help youngsters to build resilience and team work – as she follows in her dad’s footsteps in the family-run martial arts business.
After 22 years of studying and being involved with the sport, Janine said she’s ‘super excited’ to start her own academy in Poulton.
Encouraging kids to be resilient
Janine told the Gazette: “I’m looking forward to contributing to the development of the children in our community. The classes will teach a unique blend of karate, kickboxing and taekwondo, underpinned by encouraging kids to be resilient and fearless.”
Dad’s time with Princess Diana
Her dad, Lee Sansum, protected Princess Diana and her sons in St Tropez during the summer of 1997. He even wrote a book, ‘The Bodyguard’, which covers his time spent with the family before her death as well as his times looking after A-list celebrities.
After Diana died, Lee settled with wife Kate near Inverness, where he first set up the martial arts school.
Now, he’s proud to see Janine carry on the family torch ,and helping kids with the ‘many issues they are being faced with at this time’.
Getting children away from their phones
Grand Master Lee Sansum 8th Dan commented: “It’s great to see Janine opening an Academy in her home town. We see parents are struggling with getting their children off technology and getting them to focus on things outside the new virtual world and we have great results helping with these issues.”
Janine originally helped to develop the Sansum Sport Scotland award winning child development curriculum, which she will be teaching at Poulton Community Hall. She will also be working closely with local schools to deliver fun confidence building sessions.
How to book
Classes are held at Poulton at the Community Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Little Dragons ( age 3-5 ) 4.00 - 4.30pm
Little Ninjas ( age 5 - 7 ) 4.30 - 5.00pm
Terriers ( age 7 - 12 ) 5.15 - 6.00pm
To arrange a free trial class visit https://sansumkickboxing.com/book-your-free-lesson-poulton/ or email [email protected]