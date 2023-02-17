Janine Sansum wants to help youngsters to build resilience and team work – as she follows in her dad’s footsteps in the family-run martial arts business.

After 22 years of studying and being involved with the sport, Janine said she’s ‘super excited’ to start her own academy in Poulton.

Encouraging kids to be resilient

Sansum Martial Arts Academy for youngsters at Poulton Community Hall. Pictured is Janine Sansum taking a class.

Janine told the Gazette: “I’m looking forward to contributing to the development of the children in our community. The classes will teach a unique blend of karate, kickboxing and taekwondo, underpinned by encouraging kids to be resilient and fearless.”

Dad’s time with Princess Diana

Her dad, Lee Sansum, protected Princess Diana and her sons in St Tropez during the summer of 1997. He even wrote a book, ‘The Bodyguard’, which covers his time spent with the family before her death as well as his times looking after A-list celebrities.

After Diana died, Lee settled with wife Kate near Inverness, where he first set up the martial arts school.

Now, he’s proud to see Janine carry on the family torch ,and helping kids with the ‘many issues they are being faced with at this time’.

Getting children away from their phones

Grand Master Lee Sansum 8th Dan commented: “It’s great to see Janine opening an Academy in her home town. We see parents are struggling with getting their children off technology and getting them to focus on things outside the new virtual world and we have great results helping with these issues.”

Sansum Martial Arts Academy for youngsters at Poulton Community Hall. Pictured is Millie Downey, aged 8.

Janine originally helped to develop the Sansum Sport Scotland award winning child development curriculum, which she will be teaching at Poulton Community Hall. She will also be working closely with local schools to deliver fun confidence building sessions.

How to book

Classes are held at Poulton at the Community Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Little Dragons ( age 3-5 ) 4.00 - 4.30pm

Little Ninjas ( age 5 - 7 ) 4.30 - 5.00pm

Terriers ( age 7 - 12 ) 5.15 - 6.00pm