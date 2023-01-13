The inspectors called at Lytham St Annes High School for two days last term for the first time since 2013, apart from a short inspection in 2017, and in their report highlight many strengths at the Ansdell-based school, which has 1,534 pupils,

What impressed the inspectors

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils appreciate the range of learning opportunities that leaders afford them. They are proud to keep a portfolio of their many achievements. Pupils also pinpoint exactly how they have developed their leadership skills, for example through participating in a range of voluntary work.

Lytham St Annes High School has again been rated good.

“Pupils told inspectors they feel safe and happy at school. Pupils have positive attitudes to learning. Pupils explained that leaders will not tolerate bullying or the use of derogatory language. Adults deal with any incidents of bullying quickly and effectively. They said that poor behaviour does not disrupt learning.

“Leaders have ensured the curriculum is well designed for all pupils, including those pupils with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities). The order of learning has been carefully considered to make sure that pupils build up a strong body of knowledge in most subjects.

“Pupils regularly revisit learning to ensure they have remembered what they have been taught. Fostering a love of reading in pupils is woven into the curriculum activities across subjects.””

Ray Baker, headteacher of Lytham St Annes High School

What does the school need to do to improve?

The inspectors said that in a small number of subjects, there is inconsistency in how well teachers deliver new learning. Leaders should ensure all teachers are trained to deliver the curriculum consistently well.

Also, a very small minority of pupils do not always behave as well as they should at social times where there is less supervision by adults. “Leaders should work with those pupils who require additional support to manage and regulate their own behaviour during social times,” said the report..

What the school said

Headteacher Ray Baker said: ”LSA is an amazing school, full of brilliant children and supportive families.

"We are pleased that Ofsted saw what we do and their report explains why LSA remains one of the most successful and popular schools in Lancashire.

"The school has always moved forward and has never settled. What is nice is that the children who attend the school today are performing so well, they are maintaining the excellent tradition and reputation of LSA.

"We are proudly inclusive and proud to champion excellence. The inspection team commented throughout the process on the manners of our children being wonderful. This inspection is testament to a fantastic team of staff who work tirelessly for the children.”

Chair of governors Bev Harrison added: “The school is so dynamic and determined to be brilliant for the children. As governors we are proud of how well the school looks after children and ensures the very best.

"Ours is a community school which ensures our commitment is to the children of this town and it is great to see the school’s values of respect, integrity and endeavour lead to real aspiration.