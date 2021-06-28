Layton Primary School forced to close for one week after Covid outbreak
A Blackpool primary school will close at the end of the day today (Monday June 28) for a week, due to the number of Covid cases in the school.
Layton Primary School in Meyler Avenue will close at the end of the school day today, and will not reopen until Tuesday, July 6.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Jonathan Clucas said: "Due to a number of Covid cases in school and the subsequent self-isolation of several members of staff and children, we have taken the decision to close Layton Primary School at the end of the school day today.
"School will undergo a deep clean whilst closed. Children will return to school on Tuesday July 6."
Pupils will go back to home-learning, Mr Clucas said, with e-vouchers provided for parents entitled to free school meals.
Mr Clucas said the decision to close had "not been made lightly," but it came after the self-isolation of staff meant it was not viable for the school to remain open.
"Schools are not immune to the rise in cases," he continued.
"We are taking as many precautions as we are able, however, there will inevitably be cases in school as restrictions in society ease and people mix, albeit in small numbers.
"This impacts on staffing levels, and in turn, health and safety."
The closure comes after the headteacher issued a "zero tolerance" warning to parents last week, following incidents of a small number being "rude and abusive to staff who have asked them to wear face coverings."
