Headteacher's warning over Covid Delta variant - and to parents - amid outbreak at Layton Primary School

Yesterday, Jonathan Clucas, headteacher at Layton Primary School in Meyler Avenue, told the whole of year two to stay at home until Monday June 21 after the school was alerted to a Covid case at the weekend.

Mr Clucas has since written to parents in a letter dated today (Tuesday June 15) informing them a total of four cases had now been confirmed in the past two days.

He cautioned them of the "significantly more transmissible" Delta variant, and urged them to be wary of the spread of the virus, even if they have received both vaccinations.

Four cases of Covid have been confirmed at Layton Primary School in the past two days.

Mr Clucas said: "The Delta variant is clearly significantly more transmissible. This has implications for our school and keeping our children and community safe.

"We understand many people have been vaccinated with either their first or second jab. The vaccination does not prevent anyone from catching or spreading Covid.

"Covid can still be spread by anyone who has been vaccinated if they have caught it. We are taking extra precautions in school and this will affect drop off and collection time."

The headteacher also issued a "zero tolerance" warning to parents, following incidents of a small number being "rude and abusive to staff who have asked them to wear face coverings."

"This is not acceptable," he said.

"Our staff are making every effort to ensure the virus is contained. This means wearing a face covering for two minutes whilst on school premises.

"We have zero tolerance of abuse to staff and will not hesitate to take further action if necessary to ensure this stops."

From tomorrow (June 16) parents and carers will no longer be allowed on the school site without a face covering, unless they are wearing a lanyard due to an exemption.