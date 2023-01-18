Last chance for former Lytham St Annes High School pupils to take a trip down Memory Lane

The finishing touches are currently being out to new building at the school, one of the first in the country to have its estate modernised under the Government’s School Building programme.

While the site will not be fully complete until September, the completion of the first structure under the scheme shortly will mark the end of the main school building.

The school is hosting an event for former students, staff, parents and friends to look around one last time before the old building is lost forever. While the school has changed much since it opened as Ansdell Secondary Modern in 1955, the main building, hall and gym will be recognisable to many.

Lytham St Annes High School

The opportunity to visit will be on Saturday, January 8 and will run from 11.30am to 2pm, offering the chance to look around, take photos and take in the scenery for one last time.

There will be refreshments available and the opportunity to purchase commemorative tops.

Headteacher Ray Baker said “While our school is thriving, it is important to recognise what an important role this building has played in recent history.

The turf-cutting ceremony for the new building at the school in September 2021,attended by Fylde MP Mark Menzies and then Fylde mayor Elaine Silverwood.

"We know that a school on this site has started many happy and successful lives and we are honoured to keep that tradition going today. It will be a great chance for friendship groups to meet up, take photos of their old form rooms, share stories and get a insight into the wonderful new building that will follow.”

Work started in September, 2021 on the new building, which will be net-carbon-zero.

Mr Baker added: “Knowing that we will be able to match our buildings and general environment to our ambition is brilliant.

"Simple things like improved toilet access, catering facilities and the more efficient use of large spaces will make a great difference.

"We have designed something here that our students will be proud of. It is something that we think the local community can be proud of too.”

