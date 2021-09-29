Turf-cutting ceremony signals a new era for Lytham St Annes High School

Lytham St Annes High School pupils, headteacher Ray Baker, Fylde MP Mark Menzies, Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood, representatives of the Department for Education and staff from construction firm Wates Group gathered for a turf cutting ceremony at the school in Ansdell to mark the start of the development.

The building will be net-carbon-zero once construction is complete and is one of the first schemes in the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme to reach the construction phase.

Headteacher Ray Baker said: “LSA is a wonderfully happy, vibrant and exciting school. Knowing that we will be able to match our buildings and general environment to our ambition is brilliant.

Lytham St Annes High School pupils and staff with guests at the ceremony

"Simple things like improved toilet access, catering facilities and the more efficient use of large spaces will make a great difference.

"We have designed something here that our students will be proud of. It is something that we think the local community can be proud of too.

"The fact that our current building has been able to make the most of our tired surroundings is testament to the behaviour of our children and care of our site team.

"Money that was once reserved for daily maintenance can be reduced and diverted into other aspects of school life.

Modern construction techniques mean the new two-storey school block and sports hall will be ready for pupils in 2023. The building will make use of passive ventilation chimneys, mechanical heat recovery systems and on-site offsetting of energy use through a bisolar roof system.

Mr Menzies said: “I know the excellent leadership and teaching staff will ensure young people in Lytham and St Annes get the most out of this investment.

“This is a school at the heart of the community and with this new building will go from strength to strength offering young people the very best start in life.”

Department for Education’s operations group director general Mike Green and Sir James Wates of Wates Group were among those at the turf cutting ceremony.

Gary Campbell-Dykes, education director at Wates, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Department for Education on this exciting and innovative project.”

The building is one of 100 projects funded by a £2bn investment through the School Rebuilding Programme.

