Rossall School in Fleetwood has agreed a new partnership with the Treble winning club which will see two members of City’s Football Education coaching team work permanently at the school.

Pupils at Rossall were surprised with a video from City players John Stones, Rodri and Rico Lewis screened in an assembly on Tuesday, March 19.

Children of all footballing abilities will be taught City’s philosophy, alongside tailored training to nurture and elevate their skillset. They will also be offered trips to the Etihad Campus.

The partnership, starting in September, is unlike any other currently on offer anywhere in the UK and is open to ages 11-19.

Rossall School students Campbell Reid and Maya Hansen in Man City kits

Jack Cropper, Assistant Head – Sport at Rossall, said: “This partnership will set us apart from any other independent school and open up unrivalled avenues for our pupils.

“Every child at the school will benefit through the partnership. It is designed to offer the best opportunity for every child to excel – parity and inclusivity is key.

“I want every one of them to be able to go home to their parents and say ‘we train with coaches from Man City, day in day out’ and have the best exposure to what sport is all about.”

Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director of Football Education, Recreation & Partner Clubs for City Football Group, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Rossall, a school that shares our commitment to excellence in education and youth development.

“Together, we aim to create a football programme that not only enhances the technical skills of young players but also nurtures their personal and academic growth."

Jonathan Smith (Director Partner Schools MCFC), Jack Cropper (Assistant Head – Sport at Rossall) Jeremy Quartermain -Headmaster at Rossall), Jay Hardy (Senior Sales Manager – Football Education MCFC).

Rossall says it has become renowned as an international centre of excellence for its sport offering, particularly in golf, netball and hockey.

The school has bolstered its football offering since the arrival of Mr Cropper in 2017, with its girls’ team notably winning two national championships in 2022 and 2023.

Rossall adds that it continues to lead the way nationally in the private sector for its approach to the sport, a subject "which had typically been overlooked in the sector".

Jeremy Quartermain, Headmaster at Rossall, added: “This is an incredibly exciting partnership and we are delighted that our children will have the opportunity to work with the finest football club in the world.

“Manchester City's educational values and compelling ethos complements our own distinctive philosophy extraordinarily well.

“The shared commitment that we have for the holistic development of the young people in our care is matched by the vision and ambition of this unique partnership.”