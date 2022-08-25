After years of work and months of worry, there were smiles and hugs at schools across Lancashire as pupils received their GCSE results.

Year 11 students at Lytham St Annes High School celebrated another set of wonderful GCSE results, achieving just rewards for their hard work and attitude.

Headteacher Ray Baker said: “We are so very proud of our young people and their incredible results this year.

“Without doubt, this cohort have been impacted by the pandemic and have been a credit to themselves, their families and the school.”

We’ve rounded up some of our best pictures in the gallery below:

1. GCSE results Xander Lowe, Ethan Dumitru, Euan Ingleby and Declan Winston celebrating their GCSE results. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. GCSE results Students picking up their GCSE results Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. GCSE results There were smiles and tears as students opened their results. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. GCSE results Students celebrated with friends as they learned of the grades that will determine the next stage of their academic life. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales