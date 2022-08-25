Lancashire GCSE grades: These were the scenes at Lytham St Annes High School as students received their results
There were jubilant scenes as students picked up their GCSE results in Lancashire.
After years of work and months of worry, there were smiles and hugs at schools across Lancashire as pupils received their GCSE results.
Year 11 students at Lytham St Annes High School celebrated another set of wonderful GCSE results, achieving just rewards for their hard work and attitude.
Headteacher Ray Baker said: “We are so very proud of our young people and their incredible results this year.
“Without doubt, this cohort have been impacted by the pandemic and have been a credit to themselves, their families and the school.”
