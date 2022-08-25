Lytham St Annes High School GCSE results: head's praise after 'wonderful' results
Year 11 students at Lytham St Annes High School are celebrating another set of wonderful GCSE results, achieving just rewards for their hard work and attitude.
Headteacher Ray Baker said “We are so very proud of our young people and their incredible results this year.
"Without doubt, this cohort have been impacted by the pandemic and have been a credit to themselves, their families and the school. As usual, we saw an incredible number of student s who attained the very top grades and we are all very proud of this. We are also equally proud of everyone who worked hard, achieved well and is able to move onto college with confidence.
“They adapted to independent learning when we worked from home and excelled when they returned.
"With a brilliant attitude to online learning immediately, they have been excellent role models for our younger students. Even with the Government telling us to expect results to fall, the students have maintained an excellent level of achievement in line with the last two years.
“It is not possible to compare these results to previous years or other schools. We know that our school had am amazing response to the challenges of Covid and that our children have again excelled in every area.
"We always make special mention of students who have excelled, but this year we want to make a special mention to the number of staff who went above and beyond to ensure students achieved the grades needed to succeed. We will always remember this cohort of 2022 as one that kept smiling, kept trying and ultimately succeeded.”