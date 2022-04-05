Kirkham high school to benefit from £17.9m improvement scheme by Lancashire County Council

Carr Hill High School on Royal Avenue is one of many Lancashire schools chosen to benefit from the Department for Education-funded scheme to improve the condition of school buildings. Other schools topping the priority list include Whittlefield Primary School in Burnley, Newton Nursery School in Colne, Grange Community Primary School in Preston, Crawford Village Primary School in Up Holland, and Ryelands Primary School in Lancaster.

A list of building proposals will be considered by the county council's cabinet on Thursday, April 7. If approved, the work is expected to take place this year and throughout 2023.

Carr Hill High School, Kirkham

Edwina Grant OBE, executive director for education and children's services, said: "It is essential that school buildings are kept in good repair to ensure they remain a safe place for young people, teachers and the whole school community.

"We've looked at the amount of funding we're likely to receive and drawn up a list of schools that need priority repair work to ensure they can continue to operate safely with little risk of disruption to young people's education.

"Protecting the environment is also a major consideration and repairs and maintenance work will contribute towards reduction of CO2 levels where possible.”