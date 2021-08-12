GCSE Results Day 2021: Carr Hill High School in Kirkham celebrates 72% standard pass rate in Maths and English

Overall, 72 per cent of pupils at Carr Hill, in Royal Avenue, Kirkham, received a grade of 4 or higher in both Maths and English.

Some 83 per cent of pupils achieved grade four or higher in English, and 75 per cent achieved grade four or higher in Maths.

Some 53 per cent of pupils received Grade five or higher in both Maths and English.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carr Hill pupils celebrate their GCSE successes. Pic: Carr Hill High School

Andrew Waller, headteacher, said: "All the staff at Carr Hill High School are very proud of the achievements of our Year 11. These students have had the most challenging two years and thoroughly deserve the results they have achieved today which reflect hard work and commitment, especially through the rigorous assessment period of the final few months.

"These grades genuinely reflect the performance of students across their years of study and will open doors for them as they prepare for the next stage of their lives. We wish all our students every success as they move on to college and apprenticeships."

"Parents enjoyed taking photos and celebrating with their children, including proud parents of twin boys who are turning 16 today. Other parents were beaming with pride and recognising the achievements of their sons and daughters in difficult circumstances.

"Many are looking forward to celebrating their success over the coming days and weeks, enjoying the last of the summer holidays before moving onto local colleges, Sixth Forms and apprenticeships in the new academic year.