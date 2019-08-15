Kirkham Grammar find more success in A Level results

Kirkham Grammar sees grades improve again in A Level results.

Headteacher Daniel Berry hailed another year of progress for his sixth form students.

A Level students at Kirkham Grammar.

“It is the culmination of two years of hard work, long hours studying and anxious hours revising that we are celebrating today.

“Once again, the class of 2019 have seen an improvement in both A*/A and A*-C for the third year in succession.

“This is most pleasing as we only complete A Level courses at KGS and can only include results at this most rigorous and challenging level.

“What is always a pleasure to celebrate is the fact that more than 95 per cent of pupils have been successful in gaining a place at a university of choice and the remainder have achieved places on apprenticeships or other courses.

“Overall a 100 per cent success rate in ensuring a future pathway is secured. Alongside this we are also proud to celebrate the fact that all pupils at KGS understand the importance of academic and co-curricular success.

“We should also acknowledge the large numbers of pupils who have represented the school at a range of levels, including international, across a variety of clubs and societies.”