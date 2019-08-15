St Mary's Catholic Academy gets 100% pass rate in A Levels

Students at St Mary’s Catholic Academy produced a record-breaking performance for the Academy’s sixth form, with a 100 per cent pass rate in their A Levels.

Students also excelled at the higher grades, with 41 per cent of all grades at A*/A or distinction* / distinction, 64 per cent of grades at grade B / merit or above and 82 per cent of grades above a grade C.

A level results are being announced around the country.

Among the successful students was Ellie Lowe who achieved an A*, two As and a B, and will be studying materials science and engineering at the University of Sheffield.

READ MORE >>> Broken playground equipment at Stanley Park in Blackpool would cost 'ridiculous money' to fix - but there IS hope



She said: “I’m really pleased with my results. It’s been hard work and I would like to thank the staff of St. Mary’s for all their help and support.”

Molly Southern achieved a distinction*, 2 A*s, an A and a C, and will study medical sciences at Leeds University.

She said: “I could not have done this without the incredible support I have received from the staff at St Mary’s and, more recently, from the NHS staff.

“I am glad all the hard work has paid off”.

Lily Duffy achieved two A*s and two As, and will be reading geography at Durham University.

She said: “I have had an amazing seven years at St Mary’s and I would like to thank the staff for all their help and support.”

Headteacher, Simon Eccles, said: “I am so pleased for our students who have worked extremely hard over the last two years, they should be proud of their achievements.

"I would like to thank our staff, who continue to offer excellent teaching and tailored support to our students, and the families of our students, who have supported them through the exam season.”

Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Jennifer Burrough, said: “Part of our success is due to the close family feel to our sixth form.

“We offer a clear support system which enables every student to receive the targeted help they need. It is this care and pride in all of our students that makes our sixth form unique.”