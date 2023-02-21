News you can trust since 1873
International Women's Day festival returns to Blackpool Sixth Form in March

A huge festival will take place for International Women’s Day (March 4, 2023) to help improve the lives and prospects of women and girls in Blackpool.

By Lucinda Herbert
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:20pm
IWD returns this March.
The day-long event at Blackpool Sixth Form will bring together young women from Blackpool (England) Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with inspirational role models leading workshops and Q&A sessions.

The IWD event, organised by community organisation, The Washington Group, will focus on five key themes – ensuring young women’s voices can make a difference, women in sport, women protecting the Fylde coast climate, innovation and career opportunities in STEM, and women’s wellbeing and self-care.

Deborah Terras, The Washington Group director said: "‘We have the foundations to make a difference on the Fylde Coast, to make it a kinder and fairer place to live. This youth-led five year strategy will be the connection between what is positive about the assets in our community and where the gaps are, linking to the amazing projects and strategies across Blackpool Fylde and Wyre."

