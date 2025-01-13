Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in Blackpool is celebrating improving its Ofsted grade following a recent inspection.

BFC School, which provides alternative full time education for Year 10 and 11 pupils, was reinspected by Ofsted between November 26 and November 28.

Having last been rated as ‘requires improvement’ in 2022, their latest Ofsted report marks a great improvement, having been classed as ‘good’ across all four categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Take a look at what Ofsted had to say about the Blackpool school below:

What does BFC School do well?

The report starts by stating: “Pupils flourish at this school. They are polite and kind. Pupils are proud to act out the positive behaviours that they see from staff. They make a strong contribution to the calm and respectful atmosphere that exists at the school.”

Pupil attainment is then praised with inspectors noting “pupils respond well to the high expectations that the school has for their achievement. They build up a portfolio of qualifications, which sets them up well for further study”.

Insectors added that “the proprietor has established an environment in which everyone is valued at the school” and SEND pupils are also well supported so that they “learn successfully alongside their peers.”

The curriculum is described as “well-designed and broad” whilst “staff use their subject knowledge to make regular checks on what pupils know and remember” and they particularly “work with precision to help pupils to become confident and fluent readers”.

Ofsted also praised the school’s provision of extra-curricular opportunites and how pupils are able to “learn about the importance of kindness and community through a range of charitable activities”.

BFC School is celebrating its latest 'good' Ofsted rating. | BFC School

What does BFC School need to do to improve?

Inspectors noted that in a few subjects “the school has not identified precisely what it wants pupils to know and remember” which means that “some pupils do not develop the breadth and depth of knowledge and understanding that they should”.

They also wrote that “some staff do not have sufficient knowledge of the school curriculum” meaning that they are “not able to provide some pupils with the support that they need to build their knowledge securely over time”.

What does BFC School say about it’s latest report?

Gemma Trickett, Head of School, said: “The school is incredibly proud of this achievement, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its staff, pupils, and wider community.

“The Ofsted report highlighted the school’s strong culture of support and encouragement, which fosters the success of its pupils. Inspectors were particularly impressed with the positive relationships between staff and pupils, and the high expectations that are set for all learners to achieve.

“This is a fantastic achievement for our school, and I am incredibly proud of everyone who has contributed to our success. This rating reflects our commitment to providing a high-quality education where all our pupils flourish, and we will continue to build on this success in the future. All the staff at BFC School are committed to providing a nurturing and stimulating learning environment where all pupils can thrive. This Ofsted rating is a recognition of the school’s ongoing efforts to provide the best possible education for its pupils.”

Ashley Hackett, CEO at BFCCT, said: “When we started the journey to set up and start an Independent School we do so with the intention to support those young people in our community who struggle to find an environment to develop their education and futures.

“What the school has developed into is exactly that and more.

“The environment the staff have built allows the young people to be themselves in a friendlyand safe place, which then allows each individual to get the education they need.

“All students’ attendance is higher at BFC School than it was in their previous school, and most are getting qualifications and moving to positive destinations beyond any expectations from their previous school, families and most importantly themselves.

“I’m unbelievably proud of all the hard work the team have shown to support these young people and thank them for their dedication to not just the week our Ofsted inspection took place, but for every week they give to making these pupils’ lives happier and healthier.

“This Ofsted inspection was a welcome exercise for us to prove the great work that’s going on at the stadium and we thank the inspectors for showing understanding and commitment to our provision. The team and students did a great job in demonstrating and proving this is a GOOD School and we will strive to maintain the standards we’ve now set for the future.”