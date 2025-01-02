The educational watchdog Ofsted visited four mainstream and six independent or special secondary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre between January 1 2023 and December 31 2024.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reprots, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

Take a look at all the schools with new Ofsted this year below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

Fylde Coast Secondary Ofsteds 2024 All the secondary schools across Blackpool & the Fylde with new Ofsted reports in 2024

2 . Unity Academy Blackpool Report published Jan 29 following an inspection on Dec 22. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: broader and more balanced curriculum; better support for SEND. Improvements needed: complete its curriculum thinking so that pupils are able to study for a broader range of qualifications; ensure that teachers make effective use of the newly introduced assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . St Anne's College Grammar School (independent) Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Oct 3-5 & Dec 5. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: welcoming, caring and supportive place; engaging choice of extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: the school has not given sufficient thought to the subject knowledge and vocabulary that it wants pupils to learn, pupil assessment; staff training. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Red Rose School (independent) Report published Apr 25 following an inspection on Jan 31-Feb 2. Classed as 'requires Improvement'. Highlights: pupils feel welcome, safe and happy; calm and orderly school. Improvements needed: quality of education; assessment of pupil learning; recording of steps made by SEND pupils. Previous inspection: Inadequate. | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Highfield Leadership Academy was classed as 'Requires Improvement' in a new report published on May 8. Highfield Leadership Academy was classed as 'Requires Improvement' in a new report published on May 8. | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Red Marsh School (special) Report published May 15 following an inspection on March 26-27. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: joyful and inspiring place to learn; pupils achieve very well; variety of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps Photo Sales