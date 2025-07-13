A Blackpool school girl, fed up of there being no science museums in Lancashire, has set up her very own one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 11-year-old girl from Blackpool has turned research into action and opened a pop-up ‘science museum’ at her school, after writing a report on the difficulty of accessing inspiring science resources for young people in her region.

On Friday, July 4 at Blackpool Gateway Academy, Blackpool South MP Chris Webb joined Poppy Docherty, her teachers, fellow pupils, their parents, and a representative from the British Science Association to open a science exhibition in the school hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L to R: Poppy’s mum and dad, Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, Poppy nad Gill Riches, Director of Programmes at the British Science Association | submit

How did the pop-up museum come about?

Earlier this year, Poppy – then 10 - received a Gold CREST Award from the British Science Association, for her research project ‘Future Science Careers’. This was an exceptional achievement as Gold Awards are typically undertaken by students aged 16+.

Poppy interviewed other pupils at her school and another nearby to hear about their thoughts on pursuing science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

She also reached out to science institutions – including one in Australia – to ask how they’re engaging rural communities like hers.

Her research described the rural part of Blackpool where she and fellow pupils live as a “science desert” - an hour and half away from their nearest science museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the distance and cost of travel, this is an insurmountable barrier for many and contributes to negative views on studying science and considering a career in the field.

After receiving her CREST Award, Poppy has worked with her school and partners to create a ‘pop-up’ series of exhibitions, and a fundraising shop on the day for her school as part of the museum.

The topic featured at the museum is Evolution and Inheritance which is the last science topic to be studied in Year 6.

Some of the exhibits include how animals adapt to their habitats, a fossil making station for guests to take part in, and the evolution of the beak to adapt to different seeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the science stalls at the exhibition | submit

What happened at the launch event?

At the museum’s launch, pupils from nursery age to year 5 had a chance to visit the exhibitions, before guests, including Chris Webb MP were invited in.

Poppy’s mum Natasha and dad Sean ran the launch event fundraising shop in the school Library, aimed at generating funds for the school to spend on science equipment.

Traditional school fundraising games were then held with a science theme, and included ‘guess the name of the tardigrade bear’ and ‘how many atoms are in a jar’.

Prizes included items donated by the British Science Association and the Science Museum, including CREST travel mugs, CREST USB bracelets, books and NASA pencils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Science Association has also donated a CREST SuperStar Kit Box to the school (a resource kit packed with activity instructions and materials for use by a science teacher with up to 30 primary pupils taking part in a series of STEM activities).

Poppy making a speech to her fellow pupils and their parents at the opening of the exhibition | submit

What has Poppy said about her work?

As well as hosting a pop-up museum, Polly recognises that funding for education is a key issue so earlier this year she met with Chris Webb MP, recorded a video and wrote to the Prime Minister, Kier Starmer, hoping to impress how those who influence the education system should help create more opportunities for young people all over the country to engage with science locally.

Poppy said: “Most people make their decision if they like science or not if they or if they want a career in science or not by the age of ten and, especially in rural communities, we just don't have very engaging science lessons. So maybe if we get more funding we can get more equipment, we can do more interactive lessons.

“I want to inspire pupils taking part and those attending to consider a career in STEM no matter where they live in the UK, by making sure science opportunities are more equally accessible to everyone. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The 15 best Fylde Coast primary schools for pupils reading, writing and maths

What have others said about the museum?

The British Science Association’s Director of Programmes Gill Riches, who attended the launch eventm said: “We are immensely proud of Poppy - not only for earning a Gold CREST Award at such a young age, but for going a step further and transforming her research into meaningful, real-world action. That’s exactly the kind of impact we strive to inspire through CREST and our wider programmes. By donating a CREST science kit box to her school, we hope to support the beginning of what we believe will be a lifelong journey of scientific discovery - not just for Poppy, but for all young people like her."We’re committed to working with partners across the country to bring young people and science closer together - sparking their curiosity, building confidence, improving science education, and connecting every young person with the possibilities of real-world science.”

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb said: “I’m so proud of Poppy for putting together such a brilliant pop-up science museum right here in Blackpool. She’s such an impressive young scientist whose energy and creativity have brought the whole school together. She’s got her classmates excited about science and is raising everyone’s aspirations in the best possible way. I can’t wait to see where she goes next as she heads into high school.

"A big thank you as well to the British Science Association for coming along – it means a lot to have them backing young people here in Blackpool. None of this would’ve happened without the fantastic teachers at Gateway Academy, who’ve clearly given Poppy the support and space to shine.”