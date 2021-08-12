GCSE Results Day 2021: St Mary's Catholic Academy in Blackpool 'immensely proud' as 6 pupils scoop 40 Grade 9s between them

Six top pupils from St Mary's Catholic Academy in St Walburgas Road scooped 40 grade nine and 10 grade eight GCSE results between them.

Simon Eccles, headteacher at the Academy, said: "We are immensely proud of the hard work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year with Covid. Our staff have worked so hard to make sure that our students are all able to progress onto further education, apprenticeships and employment. We look forward to seeing many of them join St Mary’s Sixth Form in September."

Maddie Proctor and Charisse Villarino were overjoyed to achieve grade nines in all of their subjects.

Maddie will study Computing, Maths and Physics, and Charisse will take Chemistry, Biology, Maths and Graphics at the Academy’s Sixth Form.

Alfie Kooran achieved five grade nines and four grade eights and will study Biology, Chemistry, and English Literature at St Mary’s Health Academy in partnership with Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Gil Echejoh gained a grade nine, four grade eights and three grade sevens, and will study ICT, Maths and Physics.

Jane Schwab achieved eight grade nines and a grade eight and will study Biology, Maths and Spanish - and Victoria Sosin gained eight grade nines, a Distinction Star and a grade eight and will study Spanish, French, Psychology and attend St Mary’s Sports Academy.

Any Year 11 students with five or more grade fours or better including English and Maths from any resort secondary schools can complete an online application to join St Mary's Sixth Form on the Academy’s website here.

Victoria Sosin. Pic: St Mary's Catholic Academy