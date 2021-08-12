GCSE Results Day 2021: St Aidan's Church of England High School celebrates as pupils scoop top grades

Over Wyre's secondary school St Aidan's is celebrating its "hard-working" pupils on GCSE Results Day.

By Rebecca Beardmore
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 2:02 pm

Staff at St Aidan's, in Cartgate, Preesall, said they were "delighted" to share celebrations with the Year 11 cohort.

The pupils worked really hard in difficult circumstances, staff said, and achieved "excellent grades" despite all the "disruption and difficulty of the last two years."

Pupils Adam Catley, Tom Fairhurst and Emily Pickworth all got straight Grade nines in all the 10 or 11 subjects they were entered for.

Emily Pickworth and Tom Fairhurst. Pic: St Aidan's Church of England High School

Andrew Smith, headteacher, said: "I am really proud of all of our students this morning. The Covid pandemic means that they have faced challenges that I never had when I was at school, but they have coped magnificently, and can be proud of what they have achieved at Saint Aidan’s.

"I wish them all the very bast for the next stage of their education – and hope that Covid plays a much smaller part in it."

