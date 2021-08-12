GCSE Results Day 2021: Millfield Science & Performing Arts College in Thornton celebrates success

Nicola Regan, headteacher at the school, in Belvedere Road, said: "Across the country, every student and teacher worked hard, ensuring work was completed, marked and moderated – a huge task which our outstanding teachers worked tirelessly on.

"We knew that our Year 11 2021 leavers were set to achieve some of the best grades the school had seen across all their subjects, and we are proud of their determination, resilience and work ethic right up until their leaving day.

Millfield Science & Performing Arts College.

"May I also take this opportunity to thank our parents, who have been supportive of their children and of our school – Team Millfield at its best.

"We are incredibly proud of our students’ results and believe that they are a true reflection of what they would have achieved if they had sat their exams in summer. Our students can now look forward to the next step in their life journey, knowing that they have done their absolute best in the face of the unknown.