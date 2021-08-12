GCSE Results Day 2021: Hodgson Academy in Poulton congratulates pupils on results after 'unprecedented disruption' during pandemic
A Poulton secondary school is celebrating its pupils achievements as they collect their GCSE results after facing "unprecedented disruption" to their learning this year.
Iain Siddall, headteacher at the Academy in Moorland Road, congratulated year 11 pupils on their "resilience and determination" during a year which saw myriad disruptions including periods of home learning during the pandemic.
Mr Siddall said: "We congratulate the Class of 2021 on the well-deserved results they have received today. Having faced unprecedented disruption to their education over the last 18 months, each and every grade has been hard-earned and reflects the determination and resilience they have shown.
"We are very proud of their achievements and wish them every success in the next stage of their lives and education. We also thank their parents and carers for their support, care and guidance, which have never been more important than in the circumstances of this year."