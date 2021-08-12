GCSE Results Day 2021: Blackpool's Highfield Leadership Academy celebrates as pupils secure scholarships and bag top grades

Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, teachers at the Academy in Highfield Road, which is run by Star Academies, said pupils secured excellent results by working with an "exceptional level of commitment" throughout the year.

Lee Black, a senior prefect, has been awarded a scholarship to study A levels at Rossall School thanks to "his talent and commitment to his education," teachers said.

Lee achieved eight grade nines in English, Maths, Science, Geography, RE, Creative iMedia and Health and Fitness and two grade sevens in French and English Literature.

Highfield Leadership Academy pupils celebrate outstanding GCSE results. Pic: Highfield Leadership Academy

He is also a gifted swimmer and footballer, staff said, and he regularly trains with Fleetwood Academy.

While attending Highfield Leadership Academy, Lee also helped the school team win a prestigious Young Engineers Competition.

School prefect Emily White spent months in isolation as she shielded during the pandemic with a medical condition.

Despite this, she was successful in two writing competitions - the Lancashire ‘Lockdown Diaries’ and ‘Outside the Window’ through Future You - and was also part of the team that won an award from Blackpool Coastal Housing for delivering a digital silver surfer programme.

Emily secured 10 GCSEs at grade nine to six, most notably grade nines in Science, Health & Fitness and Creative iMedia.

She plans to study Biology, Chemistry and English Literature A-levels and is currently reviewing offers from Fylde coast colleges.

Maria Preda, head girl, is a founding member of the school’s Anti Bullying Alliance and was part of the team responsible for achieving the school’s Diana Award for anti-bullying.

Maria was awarded four grade eights including English, Maths and French along with four Grade sevens and two grade sixes.

Samia Hoque, a senior prefect, has secured a scholarship to Rossall School where she will study A levels.

The "community-spirited" pupil helped to support people living in isolation as part of the school’s ‘silver surfer’ project during the pandemic.

She achieved five grade nines in Computer Science, Mathematics, Science, Health & Fitness and Italian, a grade eight in Geography and grade sevens in English Literature and Language.

Senior prefect Charlie Standing is the first pupil from Highfield Leadership Academy to receive a Headmaster’s scholarship to AKS Lytham Independent school.

Charlie has worked as an anti-bullying ambassador at Highfield, and was awarded the scholarship after impressing teachers with his talent during an admissions interview. Charlie will be studying A levels in Biology, Psychology and History and hopes to study Psychology and Biology at university.

Andrew Galbraith, Principal at Highfield Leadership Academy, said he was very proud of the GCSE pupils and their achievements that had been earned during a time of "exceptional challenge."

He said: "This year, our pupils have demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment to their education and also to supporting one another and those living in the local community.

“I am immensely proud of all our pupils and staff who have all worked so very hard throughout the pandemic. Despite the incredible challenges this year has presented, our pupils have achieved incredible results with four of our pupils being offered prestigious scholarships to study at Rossall School and AKS Lytham.