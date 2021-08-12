GCSE Results Day 2021: Baines School in Poulton celebrates as pupils scoop top grades

Staff at the school, in Highcross Road, said they were "really proud of the excellent achievements" of pupils.

"It was a pleasure to see them receive their GCSE and Vocational qualifications," they continued.

"The last eighteen months have been a challenge for everyone, but our students have been amazing in their work ethic, resilience and flexibility to adapt to the changes the government made to the way their GCSE results would be awarded."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tilly Bowie, Jazmin Graham, Adam Binns and Lewis James. Pic: Baines School

Pupils scooping top results included Abi Marginson, Ashleigh Hamilton and Jerry Kakkanatuu.

Abi and Ashleigh achieved nine grade nines, and Jerry achieved seven grade nines and a Distinction star.

Ella-Mae Fitzpatrick, Antonia Foote, Thomas Nassari and Leyla Ozpercin also all achieved a Distinction star, which is the top grade for vocational subjects.

Connie Gooch. Pic: Baines School

A special mention from the school came for Bryn Cronshaw, Khensani Mabunda, Jazmin Graham, Eren Dervish, Ella Marrs, Grace Rylatt, Freya Shields and Amy Stott who all

achieved above their target grade in every subject.

Headteacher Alison Chapman said: "Our pupils have been fantastic in rising to the challenge of achieving their very best through what has been a disrupted two-year GCSE course.

"I want to congratulate all of our students for their positive attitudes and successes, appreciate their families for the support they have given and thank the Baines School staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our students were able to demonstrate their very best to achieve and progress on to further education. I look forward to hearing of their future achievements."

Ashleigh Hamilton. Pic: Baines School

Scarlett Buckle. Pic: Baines School