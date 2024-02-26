Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pete Tiltman, who was Head of Maths at St. Mary's Catholic Academy in Blackpool between 2008 and 2022, has won an award for 'Special Recognition for services to education and voluntary contribution' at the British Education Awards.

Held at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester earlier this month, the British Education Awards is a national ceremony which promotes excellence in British education.

Peter held his position at St Mary's for over thirteen years, before teaching at Turton School in Bolton and later becoming the head of Lancaster University School of Mathematics, a specialist maths college based in Preston.

He had been nominated by Professor Dame Madeleine Julia Atkins, DBE, DL, FAcSS, the president of Lucy Cavendish College at Cambridge University for his work on Lucy Cavendish's Academic Enrichment Programme, a virtual outreach programme which provide over 700 high-achieving state school students with comprehensive supplementary academic support.

Head of Lancaster University School of Mathematics Pete Tiltman with his British Education Award

Commenting on his award, Peter said: "I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the award. I originally got involved with Lucy Cavendish's enrichment programme as a number of our students have applied for and succeeded in getting places. At LUSoM we are constantly promoting opportunities for our students to broaden their subject knowledge to make them able to access courses at the top universities.”

Amin Babor Chowdhury from the British Education Awards, said: “Peter’s work both here and overseas is an absolute inspiration and thoroughly merits this prestigious award. Aside from being an exceptional educator, he ensures the highest standards for all of his students, regardless of their background and adhering to our philosophy that great education is for all.