2 . Hodgson Academy

Report published Jan 31 following an inspection on Nov 30-Dec 1. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: calm and orderly learning community; pupils behave and achieve well; vast range of extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: in small number of subjects, teachers are not clear enough about some of the key knowledge; sometimes teachers do not address pupils’ misconceptions quickly enough. Previous inspection: Not applicable. Photo: Google Maps