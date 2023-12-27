Across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, 15 secondary school and colleges received new Ofsted reports between January 1 2023 and December 27 2023.
Seven mainstream secondary schools and eight special schools had new Ofsted reports published this year.
Of these, eight were classed as ‘good’, two ‘outstanding’, two ‘requires improvement’ and three were classed as inadequate.
Take a look at all the educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…
2. Hodgson Academy
Report published Jan 31 following an inspection on Nov 30-Dec 1. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: calm and orderly learning community; pupils behave and achieve well; vast range of extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: in small number of subjects, teachers are not clear enough about some of the key knowledge; sometimes teachers do not address pupils’ misconceptions quickly enough. Previous inspection: Not applicable. Photo: Google Maps
3. Armfield Academy (primary & secondary)
Report published March 29 following an inspection on Feb 7-8. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils learn well; clearly designed curriculum; extensive activities and trips. Improvements needed: pupil attendance; variance in how assessment information is used to inform the curriculum delivery. Previous inspection: Not applicable. Photo: Google Maps
4. Red Rose School (independent, special)
Report published July 4 following an inspection on May 11. Classed as 'inadequate'. Highlights:strenghened design and organisation of curriculum; suitable programme of study for post-16 students; improved personal development programme. Improvements needed: breadth of curriculum; leaders lack ambition for pupils; careers advice. Previous inspection: Inadequate. Photo: Google Maps
5. Carr Hill High School
Report published July 12 following an inspection on May 18. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: increasingly ambitious curriculum; SEND learning and opportunities. Improvements needed: delivery of curriculum; pupil behaviour. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. Photo: Google Maps
6. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School
Report published July 27 following an inspection on June 14-15. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: well-rounded education; pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes pupils don't have enough opportunities to consolidate earlier learning. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps