A former footballer for Blackpool F.C. and Hull City has said that making the switch to teaching was the best career decision he has ever made
Following his career change, Ben Burgess, a 41-year-old Deputy Headteacher at Thornton Primary School in Thornton-Cleveleys is calling on those considering a career switch in the New Year to explore the possibility of teaching as a profession.
A former striker for Hull City and Blackpool, Ben decided to study for a Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) a month after retiring from professional football. Ben says he played and loved football from the moment he could walk, but reached a point where he’d had enough of the beautiful game and wanted a complete change.
Reflecting on his career change, Ben, who has now been a teacher for nine years, said: “Just like football, there have been ups and downs. I’ve had goals to achieve, I’ve had pressure on me, and I’ve dealt with an ‘intimidating’ crowd -of eight-year-olds! Most of all though, I really enjoy teaching where each day is different.”
Explaining why people considering a career change should explore a career in teaching, Ben added: “Nothing quite compares to scoring a goal, but watching a child finally grasp what you’ve spent hours teaching them, or seeing a student who was reluctant to read pick up a book and talk passionately about it, comes pretty close.”
Post-graduate teacher training typically lasts one year, with new trainees starting courses each September, so applications are now open to train from this coming September.
Tax-free bursaries of up to £27,000 to train as a teacher are available in selected subjects, and as a newly qualified teacher you’ll start on a minimum salary of £28,000 to £34,000, depending on location.
