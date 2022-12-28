Following his career change, Ben Burgess, a 41-year-old Deputy Headteacher at Thornton Primary School in Thornton-Cleveleys is calling on those considering a career switch in the New Year to explore the possibility of teaching as a profession.

A former striker for Hull City and Blackpool, Ben decided to study for a Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) a month after retiring from professional football. Ben says he played and loved football from the moment he could walk, but reached a point where he’d had enough of the beautiful game and wanted a complete change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his career change, Ben, who has now been a teacher for nine years, said: “Just like football, there have been ups and downs. I’ve had goals to achieve, I’ve had pressure on me, and I’ve dealt with an ‘intimidating’ crowd -of eight-year-olds! Most of all though, I really enjoy teaching where each day is different.”

Former Blackpool F.C. striker Ben Burgess says switching to teaching was his best career decision.

Explaining why people considering a career change should explore a career in teaching, Ben added: “Nothing quite compares to scoring a goal, but watching a child finally grasp what you’ve spent hours teaching them, or seeing a student who was reluctant to read pick up a book and talk passionately about it, comes pretty close.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-graduate teacher training typically lasts one year, with new trainees starting courses each September, so applications are now open to train from this coming September.

Tax-free bursaries of up to £27,000 to train as a teacher are available in selected subjects, and as a newly qualified teacher you’ll start on a minimum salary of £28,000 to £34,000, depending on location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old is the Deputy Headteacher at Thornton Primary School in Thornton-Cleveleys.