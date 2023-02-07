Skye Taylor, deputy head girl at Flakefleet Primary School, cheekily complained that the roast-dinner treat only made an appearance on the teacher's Christmas dinners, not on pupils.

A tongue-in-cheek exchange between the year six pupil and the school's headteacher was liked and shared hundreds of times on social media.

headteacher, Dave McPartlin, said he agreed that the puds were ‘up there with Nutella and milkshakes in the league of unbeatable foodstuffs’ and rectified the situation.

But the witty posts on Twitter caught the attention of Aunt Bessie’s.

Yorkshire puds for breakfast

Impressed by Skye’s passion for what she called the ‘food of the gods’, the company sent over three thousand puds so they could celebrate British Yorkshire Pudding Day on Feb 5.

Dave McPartlin, headteacher of Flakefleet Primary School said: “We asked for 420 Yorkshire Puddings and they sent 3,600. So most of the community have had a pud, we’ve had them at breakfast club, tuck shop puddings, [she was] giving puddings out at the gates. It’s been a beautiful thing.”

Yorkshire Pudding Day at Flakefleet Primary School. Pictured is headteacher Dave McPartlin with deputy head girl Skye Taylor.

Aunt Bessie’s said they ‘had to intervene’

A spokesperson for Aunt Bessie’s said: “We all know that Yorkshire Puddings are an integral part of a roast, and we agree with Skye, no roast is complete without them! When we spotted the Twitter thread we knew we had to intervene. Caring sits at the heart of everything we do, and so we had no second thoughts when it came to sending some Aunt Bessie’s Yorkshire Puddings over to Flakefleet Primary.”

The origin of the Yorkshire pudding

Yorkshire pudding was first devised as a way to conserve the fat that would drip off a roasting fowl or side of meat, catching the grease in a batter mix, which could be served with the main meal. It was sometimes served before the main meal to dull the appetite if there wasn’t much meat to spare.

It was originally known as ‘dripping pudding’, in the 1700’s.