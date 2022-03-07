Mayfield Primary, which has 277 pupils, was classed as ‘good’ by inspectors when they called recently.

Their new verdict came four years after the school in St Leonard’s Road East was rated ‘requires improvement’.

Head Glyn Denton, who took over the helm there 18 months after the previous inspection, said: “We are delighted to receive recognition for the rapid progress we have made at Mayfield.

Mayfield School, St Annes

"Everything in school has been reviewed, refreshed and developed. We have been particularly innovative in building a curriculum and approach to teaching and learning which is right for our children in our community.

"We constantly look towards new ideas and new methods that bring pace, independence and engagement which in turn has created busy, active learners.

“Our curriculum draws heavily upon our unique location on the Fylde Coast and is a constant feature of our studies and enhances the children's knowledge about their home town and surrounding area.

Headteacher Glyn Denton (left) at the opening of Mayfield School's theatre in the summer of 2012, with site manager Denis Askham, pupils Kadie Hayes and Alex Lloyd and visiting members of the cast of The Wizard of Oz..

"We have already embarked upon our next stage in the process which includes the development of new themes to add to our 'When I Grow Up...' Curriculum and the development of new learning mats and brain gym ideas to keep learners active and involved. We are also developing the opportunities for our middle and senior leaders as we expand our capacity for further growth in the years ahead.