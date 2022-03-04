Mayfield Primary in St Annes has been classified as ‘good’ following a visit by inspectors in January.

Their latest report has just been published four years on from the previous inspection, which concluded Mayfield, in St Leonard’s Road East, required improvement.

A new head, Glyn Denton, was appointed at the school some 18 months on from that previous visit and the inspectors were happy enough with what they saw this time to upgrade the rating, although they note still room for improvement in some aspects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayfield School, St Annes has more than 270 pupils

The report said: “Leaders have designed a broad and exciting curriculum. They have thought carefully about what they want pupils to learn and when they should learn it.

"In many subjects, new learning builds well on what pupils already know.

“Pupils’ learning is not as strong in some other subjects. Often, these subjects are led by new leaders, who have not had the chance to develop their own subject knowledge. This means that they are less able to support teachers in the delivery of the curriculum.

“Children make a strong start to their education in the early years. The curriculum is well shaped to help children gain knowledge across all areas of learning. Staff plan interesting activities to deliver the curriculum. For example, they develop children’s early mathematical knowledge and language and communication skills very well.

“Pupils with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) are fully included in all aspects of school life. Their needs are identified early, so that they receive the extra help and support that they need to access the same curriculum as their peers.

“Pupils are considerate of one another in lessons and when they are playing outside. Learning is rarely disrupted by poor behaviour.

“Pupils learn how to act as responsible citizens and how to contribute to their community, for example, by taking part in charitable, fundraising

efforts locally.

“Governors are ambitious for the school to continue to improve.”

Since arriving at the school, Mr Denton has introduced a theatre there as well as launching the Magic Breakfast scheme advocated by England football star Marcus Rashford.