Christmas school holidays 2019: when do the schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre break-up for the festive period?

If you've got kids, they might have mentioned once or twice that the holidays are almost here.

Though the schools are already winding down, there are a few days left before they close altogether.

There's still time to get a few festive activities in before the final school bell rings. Picture: Shutterstock

While the dates are fixed in place for the most part, there is a small amount of variation each year.

Here are the key dates for your diary this Christmas and New Year.

When are the schools off for Christmas?

Time to put away the textbooks and dig out A Christmas Carol. Picture: Shutterstock

It’s worth remembering that schools set their own closing times for the last day of term, so you will need to contact your school directly to find out what time they are shutting for Christmas.

Similarly, academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when the schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre break for Christmas:

Blackpool

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Fylde

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Wyre

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

