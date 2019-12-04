Blackpool New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 5 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

As the end of the decade draws nearer, many of us will be wondering how to usher in 2020.

Fear not, as we've rounded up some of the best events in the Blackpool area.

From dinner dances to club nights, family fun days and early countdowns, it's all covered here.

New Year's Eve Family Party

(Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, 97 Church St, Whitley Bay, Blackpool FY1 1HU)

The annual New Year's Eve Family party at the Empress Ballroom has become a tradition for many families, and the famous event is back to see in the new decade in style.

AS part of the event, there'll be childrens entertainers, DJs, party games, a live band, a bouncy castle, and competitions for all to enjoy, and reserved tables of 10 are available for £250 and include drinks, buffet and reserved seats.

7pm - 1am; from £12.50

NYEve

(Winter Gardens, 97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL)

If it's not a family event you're after, the Winter Gardens has over 18s catered for at their NYEve party, which features the North's best loved soul DJs spinning Motown, northern soul and disco anthems across two rooms and on one of the best dance floors in the UK.

8.30pm - 2.30am; from £15.10

New Years Eve Family Party

(Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ)

The Blackpool Tower presents its New Year’s Eve family party for another year, this time held at the brand new Fifth Floor Family venue.

The evening - festivities begin at 7pm - features a full night of entertainment.

7pm - 1am; from £10

New Year's Eve Hoedown Party

(Cybelé Vélo, Coleridge Rd, Blackpool FY1 3RP​)

Something a little bit different, this party taking place at wellness and endurance hub Cybelé is Western themed, so come down in your best 'hoedown' attire, and be prepared for square dancing!

You can also expect hay bales, live music, dance offs, games, rum, and tasty food.

6pm - 2am; £5

New Years Eve Family Carvery

(Grand Hotel, Front, North Promenade Sea, Blackpool FY1 2JQ)

Enjoy an end of year feast at the Grand Hotel's Promenade Restaurant with sea-views, where you'll also be be amazed by a magician, all followed by music and dancing with live entertainment and a DJ.

Dinner is served 6.30pm - 9pm, and entertainment runs until 1am.

6.30pm - 1am; £50 (adult) £35 (child)